Iron Pillar plans another vehicle under new fund series after raising $129 mn

Premium
Venture capital firm Iron Pillar, which counts unicorns like FreshToHome and Uniphore in its portfolio, is mulling a new vehicle under its latest fund series that will be focused on backing companies building for the Indian market. Iron Pillar – which started in 2016 and has typically invested in companies building from ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.