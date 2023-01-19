IPO-bound PhonePe raises fresh funds at $12 bn valuation

Sameer Nigam, chief executive officer at PhonePe

Walmart-owned payment services provider PhonePe on Thursday said it has raised $350 million (around Rs 2,478 crore) in a fresh funding round from private equity firm General Atlantic that valued the company at $12 billion.

The investment marks PhonePe’s first tranche of its latest capital raise that could see marquee global and Indian investors infusing up to $1 billion in the company.

The fresh funds will be deployed for investments across infrastructure, including the development of data centres and scaling up its financial services offerings.

“We look forward to delivering the next phase of our growth by investing in new business verticals like insurance, wealth management and lending, while also facilitating the next wave of growth for UPI payments in India,” said Sameer Nigam, founder and chief executive at PhonePe.

The initial public offering (IPO)-bound company also aims to boost its UPI payments in India, including UPI lite and credit on UPI.

Founded in December 2015 by Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari and Burzin Engineer, PhonePe offers a slew of financial services to users. It provides several mutual funds and insurance products on the platform. It pits against public listed Paytm as well as Google Pay in India’s digital payments space.

“Sameer, Rahul and the PhonePe management team have pursued a clear mission to drive payments digitalization and significantly broaden access to financial tools for the people of India. They remain focused on driving adoption of inclusive products developed on the open API-based India stack,” said Shantanu Rastogi, managing director and head of India at General Atlantic.

The latest fundraise comes after the company’s recent announcement of its flipkart" target="_blank">change of domicile to India and full separation from Flipkart. The separation will allow both companies to chart their own growth paths, build their businesses independently, and help unlock and maximize enterprise value for shareholders of the two companies, it said in a release.

In the last financial year, PhonePe’s consolidated operating revenue more than doubled to Rs 1,646 crore from Rs 690 crore in FY21. However, its loss jumped to Rs 2014 crore from Rs 1728 crore in the previous fiscal.

PhonePe was acquired by the Flipkart Group in 2016. The company claims to have over 400 million registered users as well as more than 35 million offline merchants spread across Tier 2 and beyond cities, covering 99% of pin codes in the country.

