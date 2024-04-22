facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • IPO-bound Northern Arc set to secure capital from offshore backer

IPO-bound Northern Arc set to secure capital from offshore backer

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 22 Apr 2024
Premium
IPO-bound Northern Arc set to secure capital from offshore backer
Ashish Mehrotra, MD and CEO, Northern Arc

Northern Arc Capital Ltd, a non-banking finance company whose shareholders include global impact investment firms LeapFrog and Accion, as well as some private equity and venture capital firms, is set to secure fresh capital from a marquee foreign institution that has backed it in the past.   The Chennai-based NBFC, which recently filed fresh draft documents for an ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
Fairfax wraps up nearly $200 mn exit from India portfolio

Finance

Fairfax wraps up nearly $200 mn exit from India portfolio

Lighthouse Canton floats innovation fund to bet on AI, other emerging technologies

Finance

Lighthouse Canton floats innovation fund to bet on AI, other emerging technologies

Premium
IPO-bound Northern Arc set to secure capital from offshore backer

Finance

IPO-bound Northern Arc set to secure capital from offshore backer

Africa-focused Acre Impact Capital raises $100 mn for first close of debut fund

Finance

Africa-focused Acre Impact Capital raises $100 mn for first close of debut fund

Premium
Investec nears halfway mark for second private credit fund, hits first close

Finance

Investec nears halfway mark for second private credit fund, hits first close

Sensex, Nifty recover intraday losses on Friday but end in red for the week

Finance

Sensex, Nifty recover intraday losses on Friday but end in red for the week

Advertisement