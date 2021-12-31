Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Investors scored big exits in 2021 on the back of IPO, M&A deals
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity and venture capital exit deals in India witnessed an upsurge in 2021 because of the relentless public market momentum...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT