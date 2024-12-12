Investment advisory firm Equentis launches maiden angel fund
Investment advisory firm Equentis launches maiden angel fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 12 Dec 2024
Manish Goel, founder and MD, Equentis Wealth Advisory Services

Equentis Wealth Advisory Services has launched its maiden Category I alternative investment fund (AIF), the Equentis Angel Fund, with a target corpus of Rs 500 crore (around $60 million).  

“With the launch of the Equentis Angel Fund, we are offering alternative investment avenues for investors that complement their existing portfolios,” said Rakesh Gupta, chief operation and compliance officer at Equentis Wealth. 

The Equentis Angel Fund will invest in early-stage, high-growth Indian startups in their Pre-Series A and Bridge-to-Series A funding rounds. It will make investments in the range of Rs 4–10 crore.  

Startups operating with a total addressable market of Rs 8,000 crore and a strong growth trajectory will be the core focus of the fund, the company said in a release on Thursday.  

The fund will deploy the capital over the next 18-24 months. It plans to invest in 40-50 startups, focusing on themes from defence, consumer-tech, deeptech, logitech, fintech, and AI seeking growth capital to scale their businesses. 

“Furthering our mission to democratize wealth creation, we have added Equentis Angel Fund, offering a broader financial ecosystem that fosters sustainable growth for both investors and entrepreneurs,” said Manish Goel, founder and managing director of Equentis Wealth Advisory Services

Equentis has already made its first investment in a logitech startup, Yatnavat Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates under the brand OORJAA.  

The team includes professionals from investment banking, private equity, market research and equity research backgrounds. The fund is also seeking partnerships with similar funds, boutique/mid-market i-banks, startup accelerators and incubators. 

Equentis Wealth Advisory Services

