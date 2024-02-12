Investcorp eyes final close of second India fund by 2024-end

Premium Rishi Kapoor, co-CEO, Investcorp

Mubadala-backed alternative asset manager Investcorp plans to wrap up fundraising for its second India-dedicated investment vehicle by the end of the current calendar year, according to a top company executive. The Bahrain-based firm, which manages assets of over $50 billion, has already raised over half of the $400 million (Rs 3,300 ......