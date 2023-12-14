Investcorp creating packaging platform in India, strikes first deal

Premium Gaurav Sharma, head of India investments, Investcorp

Investcorp, a Bahrain-based alternative asset management firm that globally manages over $50 billion in assets, is planning a pan-India platform play after sealing its debut investment in the consumer packaging segment. The West Asian firm joins US buyout giants Blackstone and Advent International as well as PremjiInvest, the family office of tech ......