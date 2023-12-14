Investcorp creating packaging platform in India, strikes first deal

Premium
Investcorp, a Bahrain-based alternative asset management firm that globally manages over $50 billion in assets, is planning a pan-India platform play after sealing its debut investment in the consumer packaging segment. The West Asian firm joins US buyout giants Blackstone and Advent International as well as PremjiInvest, the family office of tech ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.