Investcorp, Bessemer to make multifold gains as Medi Assist eyes $1.7 bn tag in IPO

Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp and Silicon Valley venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners will generate multibagger returns by selling part of their stakes in Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd via the company’s initial public offering next week. Bengaluru-based Medi Assist, a health insurance third-party administrator, has set the price band for its IPO at Rs 397-418 per share. The ......