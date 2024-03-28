facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Investcorp-backed Clove Dental changes gear after M&A stalemate

Investcorp-backed Clove Dental changes gear after M&A stalemate

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 28 Mar 2024
Premium
Investcorp-backed Clove Dental changes gear after M&A stalemate
Amarinder Singh, founder, Clove Dental

Dental care chain Clove Dental, which is backed by Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp and the Qatari sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), plans to change its strategy for expansion as acquisition talks with several smaller dental care chains have hit an impasse.  The company will now focus on organic growth, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Carlyle-backed Indegene makes another overseas acquisition

Healthcare

Carlyle-backed Indegene makes another overseas acquisition

Premium
Investcorp-backed Clove Dental changes gear after M&A stalemate

Healthcare

Investcorp-backed Clove Dental changes gear after M&A stalemate

Premium
Olympus Capital again trims stake in decade-old Indian portfolio firm

Healthcare

Olympus Capital again trims stake in decade-old Indian portfolio firm

Premium
Did HealthQuad meet exit benchmark from eight-year-old bet?

Healthcare

Did HealthQuad meet exit benchmark from eight-year-old bet?

Premium
ChrysCapital seals over $800-mn PE exit

Healthcare

ChrysCapital seals over $800-mn PE exit

Mubadala acquiring Afro-Indian pharma platform in landmark PE exit for DPI, others

Healthcare

Mubadala acquiring Afro-Indian pharma platform in landmark PE exit for DPI, others

Advertisement