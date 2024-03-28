Investcorp-backed Clove Dental changes gear after M&A stalemate

Premium Amarinder Singh, founder, Clove Dental

Dental care chain Clove Dental, which is backed by Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp and the Qatari sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), plans to change its strategy for expansion as acquisition talks with several smaller dental care chains have hit an impasse. The company will now focus on organic growth, ......