Investcorp-backed Canpac Trends set to strike second takeover deal of 2025

Pro
Folding carton and packaging company Canpac Trends Pvt. Ltd is on the verge of finalizing its second takeover transaction of this year to expand its business, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based Canpac Trends, which counts Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp and India’s JM Financial Private Equity ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.