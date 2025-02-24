Investcorp appoints former Tech Mahindra exec as senior operating partner

(From left) Investcorp's Gaurav Sharma, Vivek Agarwal, Varun Laul and Anshuman Goenka

Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp has appointed former Tech Mahindra executive Vivek Agarwal its Senior Operating Partner for India operations.

Agarwal will lead the firm’s expansion into opportunities in the software and software services sectors, Investcorp said in a statementt.

As part of this new role, Agarwal will also join the board of a provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity services firm NuSummit. Investcorp had acquired NuSummit (formerly NSEIT) last year for about $120 million.

Advertisement

Gaurav Sharma, head of India investment business at Investcorp, said: “Vivek’s experience in global scale technology businesses is exactly what we need to grow in the mid-market technology sector.”

Agarwal has over 25 years of experience across various functions. Prior to this appointment, he served as president at Tech Mahindra, leading the strategy and M&A functions, and global businesses in the healthcare and financial services sectors.

At Investcorp, he will be tasked with enhancing the company’s activities in private equity and M&As.

Advertisement

Founded in 1982, Investcorp specialises in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, infrastructure, and other verticals.

It has 14 offices across the US, Europe, the Gulf region, and Asia, including India, China, Japan, and Singapore. Currently, Investcorp has $55 billion in total assets under management, including assets managed by third-party managers.

Its India portfolio consists of mid-market companies across private equity and real estate sectors. In PE, Investcorp targets the consumer and retail, healthcare, financial services, B2B, and technology sectors.

Advertisement

Its portfolio firms include Global Dental, Wakefit, Canpac, Xpressbees, Nephroplus, Safari Industries, InCred, Citykart, Zolo, Freshtohome, Intergrow Brands, Unilog, V-Ensure and NDR Warehousing.

Share article on Leave Your Comments