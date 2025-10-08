InvAscent logs out of animal pharma company, sells stake to family office

Pro
Healthcare-focused private equity firm InvAscent has logged out of its nearly seven-year-old investment in an animal pharmaceuticals company through a secondary transaction, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. InvAscent, which marked the final close of its fourth fund earlier this year after securing commitments for $304 million, has sold ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.