Interior design firm SuperSurfaces raises angel funding

SuperSurfaces India Pvt. Ltd, an interior design company focussed on luxury wall and surface finishing, has raised $500,000 (approximately Rs 3.58 crore at current exchange rates) in an angel funding round.

The Hyderabad-based company said it has raised the money from US-based investor Vishnu Reddy.

The firm is targeting a delivery capacity of over 10 lakh square feet by March 2023 and is also planning to expand its product range, focussing on organic paints, textures, and plasters.

Kumar Varma, founder at SuperSurfaces, told VCCircle that the company was in the research and development stage for the last 3 years and was still doing decent business with a 100% growth year-on-year without any marketing and advertising.

Varma, an alumnus of the SKP Engineering College, has over 12 years of professional experience in the amusement and theme park industry. Previously, he worked as the general manager at Innovative Film City, according to his LinkedIn page. He has also worked as the vice president of marketing with Prayag Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Super Surfaces, which was founded in 2014, says that it is also looking to enter foreign markets, starting with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in 2022 and the US and Australia by 2023.

The company says its value proposition includes an exclusive collection of a range of finishes suited for almost every need, custom design methods, highly-trained applicators, dedicated project management services, environmentally friendly material and end-to-end design and delivery services.

Its medium-term goals include active major metros with studios and a delivery capacity of five lakh square feet per month. It is expecting to achieve a positive cash flow within the next 12 months.