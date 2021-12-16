Integrated startup incubator Venture Catalysts invests $86 mn in 178 startups in 2021

Venture Catalysts Group, India’s first and largest integrated startup incubator, has closed 207 deals by investing $86 million in 178 unique startups in 2021, the investment firm said in a statement on Thursday.

The Mumbai-based investment firm runs and operates India’s first and active early-stage investment platform Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns, a $100 million accelerator fund.

The sector-agnostic group co-invests with venture capital (VC) firms including Sequoia Surge, DSG Consumer Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Lightspeed Ventures, Matrix Partners, and other early stage and angel investors like Astarc Ventures, Earlsfield Capital, Anicut Capital, Titan Capital, Anupam Mittal, Ramakanth Sharma, Pankaj Chaddah, Sanjiv Bajaj, SOSV, Kunal Shah, Nikhil Kamath, Pravin Jadhav, Lalit Keshre and among others, the company said. Some of its active family offices include Nanavati family, Manish Modi, Puzzolana Group, and Salarpuria group, the company said.

Venture Catalysts Group said that it has democratised start-up investing in the country to strengthen the ecosystem in smaller Indian towns and cities. The group said that 15% of its portfolio companies, including, Silvassa-based peanut butter brand MyFitness, Panaji-based Numadic, Lucknow-based IGP.com and Keeros and Bhopal-based Agrigator amongst others, come from these towns.

“The pandemic has created many gaps in service deliveries which are being addressed by startups. We envisage a huge blue-ocean opportunity in backing such businesses in its early stages of growth. Considering the stage of investing, the valuations help us realise lucrative exits, thereby contributing to our business growth by many folds,” said Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, co-founder, President, Venture Catalysts Group.

Founded by Sharma, Anil Jain, Anuj Golecha and Gaurav Jain in 2016, the group claims to have made it to the list of top 10 global most active accelerators and incubators for the second straight year. The group also claims to have surpassed popular accelerators such as Techstars, Bpifrance, 500 Global, and SOSV. Venture Catalysts Group is trailing YCombinator only, the venture firm said.

The venture firm claims to have a network of over 5,000 angel investors across tier-2 and tier-2 cities and said that it has aggressively expanded its domestic and global footprint to more than 70 Indian cities and nine countries. The group said that its platform Venture Catalysts has invested in 15 startups from tier-2 cities, which constitutes 15% of its portfolio. The group also claims to have backed 33 founders and 28 women from tier-2 cities.

Venture Catalysts Group said that it witnessed 62 cumulative exits and liquidity events in 2021. The group’s most successful exit for the year remains BharatPe with 80 times returns as well as other exits such as Dukaan, ImpactGuru and Rooter.

The group has invested in companies including BluSmart, Klub, Melorra, Kala Gato, Mitron TV, Rage Coffee, Power Gummies, Coutloot, Prescinto, Resolve AI, Toch, Zingbus, RoundLabs, and Stage, among others. Among sectors, the company has invested in deeptech, business-to-business (B2B), software-as-a-service (SaaS), fintech, insuretech, food and beverages, and healthtech.

“We will continue investing in sectors such as fintech, edtech, agritech, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), e-commerce, logistics and supply chain management. Deeptech is another sector that we are bullish on since businesses will continue to be online in the post pandemic would as well,” Sharma said.