Insurance broker Howden appoints new India MD, M&A head

Mandira Gupta, MD-India, Howden

The UK-headquartered insurance broking firm Howden has appointed former Marsh Asia executive Mandira Gupta its new managing director for India.

Gupta, who will also be head of mergers and acquisitions for India, Middle East and Africa, will lead Howden’s strategic focus on private equity and transactional risk insurance solutions in her new role. She will be based out of Mumbai, Howden’s headquarters in India.

She has a wide experience in building and expanding the Transaction Risk (TR) practice in India, and brings over two decades of M&A expertise and leadership experience in insurance broking and investment banking.

Advertisement

Prior to joining Howden, she served as a managing director at Marsh India Insurance Broking, where she headed the private equity and M&A practice for India, and led the TR practice for India, Middle East, and Africa.

In her career, Mandira has overseen several complex and high-profile transactions. She has over 10 years of experience in M&A insurance and nine years in investment banking across India and London.

On her appointment, Gupta said: “My main emphasis will be on creating customised solutions for high-profile transactions.”

Advertisement

Besides Marsh Asia, Gupta has been vice president of investment banking (consumer practice) at Cipher-Plexus Capital Advisors, an investment bank focussed on PE fundraising, and a senior associate at Langham Capital, a UK-headquartered boutique investment bank focused on cross-border transactions with India.

Established in 2004, Howden India is part of the UK-headquartered Howden — an independent insurance and re-insurance intermediary. Howden houses three lines of business — insurance broking (Howden), underwriting (Dual) and reinsurance (Howden Re). It has a presence in more than 55 countries.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments