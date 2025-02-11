Instoried founder, facing fraud accusations in India, gets funding for US venture

Premium
Sharmin Ali, the founder of artificial intelligence-based content intelligence platform Instoried, has raised capital for her new startup even as she faces accusations of committing a fraud with venture capital and angel investors in India, VCCircle has gathered. Ali, who moved to the US without disclosing to Instoried’s investors where she ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.