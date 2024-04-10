Insitor, Enzia Ventures bet on pediatric behavioral health platform Butterfly Learnings

Premium
Singapore-based impact investor Insitor and homegrown purpose-built venture capital fund Enzia Ventures have led a Series A funding round in Butterfly Learnings, a Mumbai-headquartered pediatric behavioral and developmental health platform. The company’s existing investors CIIE (IIMA Ventures), Foundation Botnar, 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts also participated in the latest round. In total, Butterfly ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.