Insitor, Enzia Ventures bet on pediatric behavioral health platform Butterfly Learnings

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Singapore-based impact investor Insitor and homegrown purpose-built venture capital fund Enzia Ventures have led a Series A funding round in Butterfly Learnings, a Mumbai-headquartered pediatric behavioral and developmental health platform. The company’s existing investors CIIE (IIMA Ventures), Foundation Botnar, 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts also participated in the latest round. In total, Butterfly ......