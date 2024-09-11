Inside Segumento: Founders Explain Their Vision of Building the "AWS of Data" for Marketers in a Privacy-First Way

Imagine trying to navigate a bustling city without a map or GPS—lost in a sea of streets and landmarks, unable to find your destination. This is akin to the challenge businesses face in today’s data-driven world: making sense of a massive influx of information to drive strategic decisions. A recent Nielsen study underscores this struggle, revealing that 60% of digital advertising spend fails to effectively target its intended audience. This inefficiency highlights a crucial need for solutions that can help Marketers target the right audience, at the right time and at the right place.

Enter Segumento, a leading privacy-first data intelligence platform with a bold vision to become the "AWS of Data" for Marketers. By marrying advanced data aggregation and modelling techniques with a staunch commitment to user privacy, Segumento aims to revolutionise how businesses go about customer acquisition and retention.

“Segumento is not just about managing data; it’s about creating a platform where data can truly work for you,” says Himanshu Pandey, Segumento's Founder & CEO. “Our goal is to make leveraging data as straightforward as using AWS for cloud computing services. We want to empower every data need of a marketer. Data that is not only accurate at scale but also respects user privacy.”

A standout feature of Segumento is the targeted ads on platforms like Meta, Google, DV360 and programmatic channels through its Custom Audiences tool. This feature supports 300+ predefined cohorts to allow targeted Ads basis demographics, behavioural profile, interests and location intelligence. All this is enabled by the platform's secured APIs making Segumento Data Intelligence platform completely self-serviced.

Segumento’s data enrichment capabilities are equally impressive. The platform integrates first-party data with second-party data, leveraging a vast pool of over 3 billion data points and provides more than 100 attributes. This extensive data integration enhances the quality and relevance of the insights provided, enabling businesses to make more informed decisions and optimise their strategies.

"By merging and modelling data from diverse sources, we're not just creating a larger pool of data but we are delivering data Quality at Scale. We are providing industry specific data solutions which gives us the EDGE, after all no two industries are the same" explains Vaibhav Velhankar, Segumento’s Chief Technology Officer. “

“Our AI models are designed to adapt and respond to the unique challenges of different industries,” Velhankar adds. “Whether it’s retail, D2C, BFSI etc, we provide tailored solutions that address specific needs and drive better results.”

Segumento also excels in location intelligence, offering features such as foot traffic analysis, proximity marketing, and out-of-home (OOH) attribution tracking. These capabilities provide businesses with capabilities to marry the offline to online behaviour thus enhancing Marketing ROIs, particularly in an omni channel world.

Privacy remains a cornerstone of Segumento’s approach. The platform employs advanced data anonymization techniques and adheres to stringent privacy regulations. “Privacy is not just a regulatory requirement for us; it’s a core value, we are an ISO20071 and SOC2 Compliant company.” Pandey adds.

Looking ahead, Segumento is on track to become as fundamental to data needs of a marketer as AWS is to cloud computing. Just as AWS revolutionised how businesses access and scale their cloud resources, Segumento aims to transform the way companies handle and derive value from data. With its Zero Knowledge approach to data integration and AI, Segumento has the potential to become the industry standard for precision based targeting at scale which is crucial for businesses to get the best out of their marketing spends.

