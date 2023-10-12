Inside peek at the investment strategy of Gulf VC Nuwa Capital

Premium Khaled Talhouni, co-founder and managing partner, Nuwa Capital

UAE-based Nuwa Capital, the venture capital firm that has garnered over $100 million in its maiden outing in a final close earlier this year, is looking to build a “large portfolio” of over 50 early-stage companies with a deployment strategy of topping up investment in successful ventures. The Gulf-focussed VC firm has ......