Inside B Capital’s AI playbook for early-stage India investments

Premium
Artificial intelligence has become a global magnet for investors, and B Capital is chasing it with strong conviction. The US-headquartered venture capital firm, started by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and Raj Ganguly, is doubling down on AI-first companies in India and across the world, aligning its local bets with a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.