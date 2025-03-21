Inside Adenia Partners’ game plan for new PE fund to back small, mid-size firms
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Inside Adenia Partners’ game plan for new PE fund to back small, mid-size firms

Inside Adenia Partners’ game plan for new PE fund to back small, mid-size firms

By Dilasha Seth

  • 21 Mar 2025
Premium
Inside Adenia Partners’ game plan for new PE fund to back small, mid-size firms
Mack Schow, Head of Investor Relations, Adenia Partners

Adenia Partners, an Africa-based private equity firm that marked the final close of its $470 million fifth fund with an oversubscription last year, is raising a new investment vehicle to back small- and mid-cap opportunities across the continent, a top executive told VCCircle.   The new fund will run concurrent to its flagship vehicles that back ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: Two big-ticket PE, M&A transactions boost momentum

Finance

Deals Digest: Two big-ticket PE, M&A transactions boost momentum

HSBC names Chito Jeyarajah Asia head of investment banking

Finance

HSBC names Chito Jeyarajah Asia head of investment banking

CVC Capital 2024 profit beats expectations, drives shares up

Finance

CVC Capital 2024 profit beats expectations, drives shares up

Bain Capital to acquire joint control of Manappuram Finance for over $500 mn

Finance

Bain Capital to acquire joint control of Manappuram Finance for over $500 mn

Pro
Billionaire Richard Chandler's Clermont makes multibagger exit move in India

Finance

Billionaire Richard Chandler's Clermont makes multibagger exit move in India

Premium
Maintaining portfolio quality a priority; growing cautiously: Satin Creditcare MD

Finance

Maintaining portfolio quality a priority; growing cautiously: Satin Creditcare MD

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW