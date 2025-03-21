Inside Adenia Partners’ game plan for new PE fund to back small, mid-size firms

Premium Mack Schow, Head of Investor Relations, Adenia Partners

Adenia Partners, an Africa-based private equity firm that marked the final close of its $470 million fifth fund with an oversubscription last year, is raising a new investment vehicle to back small- and mid-cap opportunities across the continent, a top executive told VCCircle. The new fund will run concurrent to its flagship vehicles that back ......