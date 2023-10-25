Innovation in healthcare a must: Marengo Asia’s Raajiv Singhal at VCCircle Summit

Premium L-R: Gaurav Khera, partner, Deloitte and Raajiv Singhal, CEO, Marengo Asia Hospitals

Healthcare innovation must address patients and solve their problems, Marengo Asia Hospitals’ managing director and chief executive officer, Raajiv Singhal said at the VCCircle Healthcare Summit. In a chat with Gaurav Khera, partner - risk advisory at Deloitte, Singhal discussed the journey of establishing Marengo Asia Hospitals and how they have ......