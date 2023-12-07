Infra.Market may have to rework the math of over $70 mn acquisition

Premium Infra.Market co-founder Souvik Sengupta

Business-to-business construction material marketplace Infra.Market has increased its stake in a local manufacturing company but shelled out more money than it originally intended in an effort to gain control. The online marketplace, which is operated by Hella Infra Market Pvt. Ltd and counts Tiger Global, Accel and Nexus Venture Partners among ......