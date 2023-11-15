facebook-page-view
Infinity Learn plans to tap investors for fresh funding

By Malvika Maloo

  • 15 Nov 2023
Infinity Learn plans to tap investors for fresh funding
Ujjwal Singh, CEO, Infinity Learn

Edtech firm Infinity Learn, a part of Hyderabad-based Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, is scouting the market for funding, even as it turned profitable in the financial year gone by, a top executive told VCCircle. The two-year old company, which has acquired three companies since inception in 2021, is planning to raise ......

