Industrial robot maker Haber raises $20 mn in Series B funding led by Ascent Capital

Pune-based Elixa Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates Haber, an AI or artificial intelligence-driven robot maker, on Tuesday, has raised a $20 million (around Rs 148 crore) Series B round led by Ascent Capital, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The round also saw participation from Accel, Elevation Capital, Beenext, Temasek partner Mukul Chawla and the founders of GreyOrange Samay Kohli and Akash Gupta, another Robot-as-a-Service company.

Accel had led their Series A funding in 2019. To date, Haber has raised $27 million.

The company said it will use the fresh funding to expand its across new geographies and industries, it aims to save over 400 billion litres of water in the next two years. It also plans to deploy over 10,000 eLIXAs, Haber’s flagship product, in the next five years, the statement said

“With a deep understanding of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the functioning of industries, Haber has been able to put together a solution that automates the entire process. Our flagship product, eLIXA, was launched in 2017 which enables our customers to meet their sustainability and profitability goals,” said Vipin Raghavan, founder and CEO of Haber.

Founded by Vipin Raghavan and Priya Venkat, Haber helps companies to reduce operating costs, as well as water and energy footprints by automating processes, utilities, and water systems. They drive robotic sampling, real-time testing, statistical model-driven data analysis, and automate the dosing of chemicals. Haber primarily works with companies in the manufacturing segment.

Raghavan serves as Chief Executive Officer, while Priya Venkat is the Chief Operating Officer. Both founders have worked in Nalco Water India, a water, hygiene, and infection prevention services and solutions company before starting Haber.

Raja Kumar, founder and CEO of Ascent Capital said, “Industrial automation is the next big global opportunity. Haber has a compelling value proposition, with its superior proprietary technology.”