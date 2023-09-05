Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • IndoSpace hits new fund’s second close with backing from QIA, UK’s Grosvenor

IndoSpace hits new fund’s second close with backing from QIA, UK’s Grosvenor

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 05 Sep 2023
IndoSpace hits new fund’s second close with backing from QIA, UK’s Grosvenor
Credit: 123RF.com

Logistics and warehousing player IndoSpace, which launched its fourth fund and marked its first close in January, on Tuesday said it has reached a funding milestone after receiving commitments from some institutional investors. 

IndoSpace Logistics Parks IV (ILP IV), which marked the first close of the fund at $243 million, after receiving a commitment of about $205 million from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB),  marked another close of the fund after raising about $393 million from international limited partners. 

For this close, ILP IV, which has a target corpus of about $600 million, has onboarded the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), and UK-based Grosvenor’s Diversified Property Investments business. These institutional players led the investment exercise for this close. 

Advertisement

This logistics fund will likely add about 25-30 million square feet of assets, spanning markets including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, to IndoSpace’s portfolio. Its portfolio from the three funds has a cumulative area of 58 million square feet of logistics real estate in India, including completed and under development assets. 

Prior to this, IndoSpace had partnered with CPPIB in 2017 to form a joint venture IndoSpace Core. With this JV, the cumulative assets of the partnership will likely exceed $1 billion in assets. The Canadian investor was also an LP in the previous fund in the series, ILP III. 

For its previous fund, IndoSpace had also received a commitment of $75 million from International Finance Corporation, the private investment arm of the World Bank.  

Advertisement
IndoSpaceCanada Pension Plan Investment BoardGrosvenor

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

WSB marks second real estate debt fund's final close, raises co-investment pool

Infrastructure

WSB marks second real estate debt fund's final close, raises co-investment pool

Premium
Nisus Finance looks to conclude raising money for latest stressed assets fund in a month

Finance

Nisus Finance looks to conclude raising money for latest stressed assets fund in a month

Pepperfry appoints co-founder as CEO, raises fresh funding

Consumer

Pepperfry appoints co-founder as CEO, raises fresh funding

Early-stage startups Flipspaces, Mappls Kogo, GoodGudi raise funding

TMT

Early-stage startups Flipspaces, Mappls Kogo, GoodGudi raise funding

Daalchini backer Unicorn India Ventures marks first close of third fund

Finance

Daalchini backer Unicorn India Ventures marks first close of third fund

Hero MotoCorp invests $66 mn in Ather Energy in fresh funding round

Infrastructure

Hero MotoCorp invests $66 mn in Ather Energy in fresh funding round

Advertisement