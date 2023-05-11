India's quasi sovereign fund and top LP NIIF gets interim CEO

Premium Rajiv Dhar, CEO and MD, NIIFL

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), a quasi-sovereign fund manager backed by the Indian government that makes direct investments as also Limited Partner (LP) bets on private equity and venture capital funds in the country, has seen a top management shuffle as chief executive Sujoy Bose has quit the firm. NIIF ......