facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

India’s Budget 2023 highlights

By Reuters

  • 01 Feb 2023
India’s Budget 2023 highlights
Credit: Reuters

India will focus on economic growth and job creation and cut down fiscal deficit, the Finance Minister said on Wednesday, presenting the government's last full budget in parliament before elections due next year. 

The aim is to have strong public finances and a robust financial sector for the benefit of all sections of society, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. 

India's federal government will target a budget deficit of 5.9% of GDP for 2023/24, Sitharaman said, compared to 6.4% for the current fiscal year. 

Advertisement

Here are the highlights of the budget: 

GOVT BORROWING 

* Govt targets gross borrowing of 15.43 trillion rupees in 2023/24 

Advertisement

* Net market borrowings seen at 11.8 trillion rupees 

FISCAL DEFICIT TARGET 

* Aims to achieve fiscal deficit of 4.5% of GDP by 2025/26 

Advertisement

FISCAL DEFICIT TARGET 

* Proposes to cut highest surcharge rate to 25% from 37.5% under new income tax regime 

* Proposes to raise rebate limit to 700,000 rupees under personal income taxes 

Advertisement

HIGHER SPENDING 

* Outlay for capital spending increased 33% to 10 trillion rupees ($122.29 billion) in 2023/24 

* The allocation is higher than the 7.5 trillion rupees budgeted for in the previous year and the highest on record 

Advertisement

* Agricultural credit target raised to 20 trillion rupees for 2023/24 

* Increases budget allocations to 790 billion rupees for affordable housing in 2023/24 

* To provide 350 billion rupees for energy transition 

* To provide incentives to replace old, polluting vehicles used by the central and state governments 

* Revamps scheme for credit guarantee for small and medium businesses from April 1 

* To provide collateral free credit of 2 trillion rupees under revamped scheme 

TAX PROPOSALS FOR INDUSTRY 

* To consider a cut in customs duty on lab-grown diamonds 

* Propose higher import duties on silver dores 

* To increase duties on items made from gold, platinum 

* Customs duties on compounded rubber being raised. 

* Custom duty exemption extended to EV batteries 

AIMS FOR HIGHER PRIVATE INVESTMENTS 

* Finance Minister Sitharaman says increase in public capex key to crowding in private investments 

* Says Indian economy has become the fifth-largest economy in the world in the last nine years 

* Says the economy is growing the fastest among major economies 

* Says budget adopts seven priorities including inclusive, green growth 

budgetBudget 2023finance ministerNirmala Sitharaman

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Markets fall as insurance companies drag; Adani Group stocks tumble

Finance

Markets fall as insurance companies drag; Adani Group stocks tumble

India's Budget 2023 highlights

Finance

India's Budget 2023 highlights

Budget 2023: FM announces National Digital Library for children, youth and AI centres in top educational institutions

Finance

Budget 2023: FM announces National Digital Library for children, youth and AI centres in top educational institutions

Digilocker push eases KYC norms for fintech startups

Finance

Digilocker push eases KYC norms for fintech startups

FM proposes accelerator fund to boost agritech

TMT

FM proposes accelerator fund to boost agritech

Finance minister unveils last full budget before 2024 election

Finance

Finance minister unveils last full budget before 2024 election

Advertisement