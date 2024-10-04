India Quotient backs furniture startup Furnishka; Ai Health Highway raises $1 mn

Ganesh Pawar, founder, Furnishka

Furniture company Furnishka and healtech startup Ai Health Highway have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Friday

Furnishka, a Bengaluru-based furniture retailer, raised Rs 27 crore ($3.2 million) in a pre-Series A funding round, led by India Quotient, bringing their total to Rs 45 crore, which includes the Rs 18 crore raised last year led by Beenext.

The round also saw participation from Sparrow Capital and angel investors including Sujeet Kumar (Udaan), and Ramakant Sharma (Livspace).

The funding will be utilised to advance product design and development, strengthen manufacturing and supply chain capabilities and expand to new locations.

Furnishka will also leverage the funding to expand its product categories focused on premium living room, dining room & bedroom collections, open six large-format stores and create educational content to guide customers in making informed decisions about their home furnishing journey, the company said in a statement.

Furnishka was founded in 2023 by Ganesh Pawar, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus and former co-founder of Spinny. The company currently operates four large-format stores in Bengaluru, where it curates and displays over 1,000 products under one roof.

Ai Health Highway, a healthtech startup, has secured $1 million in a pre-Series A funding round, led by Turbostart. This is part of a larger $1.5 million round, with additional investments from Rainmatter by Zerodha, The Chennai Angels, BITS BioCyTiH Foundation, and other angel investors.

The funds will be used to strengthen its market position in India, speed up international regulatory approvals, and expand its AI/ML capabilities in the cardio-respiratory sector, according to a statement from Ai Health Highway.

Founded by Satish Jeevannavar in 2018, Ai Health Highway aims to reduce global premature deaths due to NCDs by 30% by 2030.

One of its products, AiSteth, an AI-enabled stethoscope, is aiding cardiac care by assisting healthcare professionals and non-specialists in interpreting heart sounds to support accurate clinical decisions, the company said in a statement.

