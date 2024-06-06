India Quotient, Inflection Point bet on two early-stage tech startups

Ajay Shukla, co-founder, CIO; Varun Garg, cofounder, CEO, Docplix

Marketing technology startup Maino.ai, skincare brand Chosen and healthtech startup Docplix secured early-stage investment, the companies said on Thursday.

Maino.ai has raised $1.8 million (Rs 15 crore) in a funding round led by IndiaQuotient. The round also saw participation from angel investors including Karan Bedi and Janhavi Parikh, among others.

The startup will use the funding to expand its presence across geographies as well as strengthen its technology, product development, design and strategy teams by hiring.

Founded by IIT alumni, Abhijeet Kunwar, Rishabh Kumar and Vikas Keshri, Maino.ai is a marketing technology startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to develop an end-to-end automated and return on investment (ROI)-driven marketing platform.

“Marketing operations and optimizations even today are reliant on manual processes limiting growth, scalability & leading to a subpar ROI. The pain is deep and poses a significant total addressable market (TAM),” said Gagan Goyal, partner, IndiaQuotient.



Chosen

Chennai-based skincare startup Chosen has raised $1.2 million (Rs 10 crore) in a seed funding round from undisclosed investors.

This funding follows an equity-free grant of $100,000 from Peak XV Partners as part of the Spark program for women entrepreneurs.

The startup plans to utilize the funds to grow its headcount and improve its supply chain capabilities.

Founded by cosmetic dermatologist Renita Rajan, Chosen is a skincare brand that develops skincare products, while expanding into Internet of Things (IoT)-based skincare solutions.

“This seed round provides us with the flexibility to expand our operations and explore new areas for growth. Our next step is to explore partnerships with B2B sectors such as hospitality, health, travel and leisure to expand our distribution channels. Our goal is to secure pre-series funding of $10-20 million later this year,” said Rajan, founder of Chosen.

The brand currently offers 34 stock-keeping units (SKUs) and claims to have 12 more in the pipeline and additional products slated for launch within the next 18 months.

Docplix has raised $143,746 (Rs 1.2 crore) in a bridge funding round from early-stage investment firm Inflection Point Ventures.

The funding raised will be used for product development and market expansion, according to the company’s statement. It plans to expand globally, starting with US in late 2024.

Founded by Varun, Aayush Garg and Ajay Shukla, Docplix has built an AI-based electronic health record (EHR) system for doctors that ensures secure and interoperable management of patient data. DocPlix’s integrated decision support system (DSS) helps healthcare professionals make informed decisions through data analytics.

Additionally, visualization tools make patient data easy to understand, improving patient care and clinic efficiency.

Docplix claims to serve over 2,000 doctors, extending its reach through programmes and remote clinics in tier-II and III cities.

