Indian startups’ income from VC cash lying in bank deposits, mutual funds jumps again

Premium

India’s top technology startups generated high non-operating revenue for the second year in a row during the 12 months through March 2023, albeit at a slower pace than before, according to a VCCircle study. The study, which captured the financials of the 50 highest-funded technology and tech-oriented startups, revealed that the aggregate ......