facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Indian listed firms created most value for shareholders but there is a flip side to it

Indian listed firms created most value for shareholders but there is a flip side to it

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 22 May 2023
Premium
Indian listed firms created most value for shareholders but there is a flip side to it
Credit: Reuters

Indian publicly listed companies created the most value for their shareholders over the past decade than companies in other countries and regions but had the second-lowest cash payout contribution, a new study shows.  Over the past decade, Indian companies have delivered average annual total shareholder returns (TSR) of about 14%, driven ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Chalo pockets $45 mn from Avataar Ventures, others

TMT

Chalo pockets $45 mn from Avataar Ventures, others

Premium
Spotlight: How logistics startup Blackbuck plans to steer out of the red zone

TMT

Spotlight: How logistics startup Blackbuck plans to steer out of the red zone

Startups get elevator pitch sessions with top investors at VCCircle's curated platform

TMT

Startups get elevator pitch sessions with top investors at VCCircle's curated platform

Premium
Indian listed firms created most value for shareholders but there is a flip side to it

Finance

Indian listed firms created most value for shareholders but there is a flip side to it

Sensex, Nifty rise for second session, Adani stocks surge

Finance

Sensex, Nifty rise for second session, Adani stocks surge

LegalPay floats fund to facilitate sports dispute resolution

Finance

LegalPay floats fund to facilitate sports dispute resolution