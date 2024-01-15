facebook-page-view
Indian healthtech in a soup as investors turn cautious on elusive profitability, lack of scale

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 15 Jan 2024
Premium
Credit: 123RF.com

The Indian healthtech sector may be facing a time of reckoning as investment dries up gradually.  As the $6.5 billion sector grapples with a plethora of issues ranging from delayed profitability, stagnant scale to offline competition, investors now seek businesses that are relatively closer or have already turned the corner and ......

