Stronger governance key to India’s real asset inflows: Brookfield's Gupta at VCCircle summit

Premium
India has significant headroom to attract more capital into its real asset economy, but needs a stronger governance framework to draw a larger pool of investors, a senior executive at Brookfield said at the VCCircle Real Assets Investment Summit in Mumbai. The country’s real asset sector, whether through infrastructure investment trusts ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.