Indian alternative investment fund managers hit a pause on public equities in Q1

Pro
Indian alternative investment fund managers that run investment vehicles registered under capital market regulator SEBI’s AIF norms, straddling various asset classes including angel and venture capital funds, sector-agnostic and sector-specific private equity and credit funds as well as public market-focused hedge funds, switched their deployment strategy early this year. The total quantum of capital deployed ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.