Indian market slips in opening trade tracking weak global cues

The Indian market mirrored Asian peers to trade lower Wednesday with all major sectors posting losses, as appetite for risky assets soured over fears about a global economic slowdown.

The Nifty was down 0.66% at 17,086.45 in early hours with only 3 stocks from the index trading in the green, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.57% to 57,037.54.

Both the indices rose more than 1% each in the previous session.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries scaled a record high amid a weak market after signing a formal shareholder agreement for a deal it had announced with TA'ZIZ for Ruwais Chemicals Project last year.

The roller coaster ride in markets is set to continue in the near-term, V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services said in a note.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1% to its lowest level since March 15.

Nifty's small-cap index fell 1.3% and the mid-cap index slipped 1%. Nifty's volatility index (India VIX), an indicator of the degree of volatility traders expect over the next 30 days, has risen 6.6%.

Hindustan Unilever was down 1.1% ahead of quarterly results.

Bajaj Finance fell more than 5% to a five-week low despite posting its highest-ever quarterly net profit. in Q4.

Mahindra Logistics jumped 10% following quarterly results, while CARE Ratings tumbled 11% after saying its CEO had resigned.

Global stocks were hurt by news of Russia cutting gas supplies to Eastern Europe, prospects of aggressive US interest rate hikes, worries over sky-high inflation and stringent COVID-19-related curbs in China.