India M&A activity drops to seven-year low in Jan-March

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 10 Apr 2023
Credit: 123RF.com

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) involving Indian companies fell to a seven-year low in the first quarter of 2023, according to a report, underscoring the cautious business scenario worldwide and a cash crunch.  M&A activity involving Indian companies plunged 68% from a year earlier in the quarter to $10.8 billion with the tally of ......

