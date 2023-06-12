"India: The Oasis of the World": A celebration of boundless possibilities by Avendus Wealth Management

India, being one of the fastest-growing economies globally, holds the sixth-largest position with a remarkable GDP of $3.1 trillion in 2022. The country is projected to maintain an average annual growth rate of approximately 7%. Contributing to this growth are diverse sectors, economic reforms, and a massive consumer market of 1.3 billion people. With aspirations to become a $5 trillion economy, India possesses a wealth of talent, as nearly half (47%) of the population is below the age of 25.

Considering this immense potential for wealth creation and economic progress, the event "India into the Oasis of the World," took place on May 26th, 2023, at IFBE, Mumbai. In collaboration with Avendus Wealth Management and VCCircle, it provided a unique setting for guests to explore the captivating allure of Native Bombay, set within the historic walls of a 144-year-old ice factory. The evening promised to be an enlightening experience as visionary leaders and High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs) came together to delve into the intricacies of the new economic and market playbook.

Shalil Gupta, the Business Head of Mosaic Digital in India, commenced the event by acknowledging the journey our country has undertaken since its inception. He emphasized the current global spotlight shining on India, which brings forth abundant opportunities to be harnessed. He inspired the attendees to embrace these opportunities and gaze into the horizon of the future with optimism and enthusiasm.

Next to this, there was an engaging keynote session by Nitin Singh, MD & CEO of Avendus Wealth Management. He stressed that India has truly emerged as a precious gift, bestowing opportunities in various sectors such as manufacturing, digital, and technology. Talking about the complexities of the dynamic business landscape, he said that in challenging times, making decisions about a company's direction can be a lot like shifting pieces of a puzzle, with potentially significant consequences. Avendus Wealth Management has experienced a similar journey and remains steadfast in delivering value to its clients.

Furthermore, in the era of globalization and infrastructure revolutions, India stands at a crossroads of immense possibilities. Will India emerge as the next China? Arvind Subramanian, the former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, shared his expert insights in a powerpack session on “Is this India's Moment?” He

explained the importance of measuring progress through Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) instead of fixating on GDP rankings and cautioned against getting caught up in the race for higher rankings, highlighting the significance of considering India's size as a virtue.

Mark Pollock, an inspirational Irish adventurer and motivational speaker, shared his remarkable journey and triumph over adversities during his time at the event. He emphasized. “Sometimes we choose challenges, sometimes challenges choose us. What we decide to do about them is what counts. Sometimes we are spectators or competitors, soloers or collaborators, depending on the situation.” Mark Pollock's personal story resonates deeply as he conquered obstacles and defied limitations. Despite losing his sight, he dedicated a decade to transforming himself into an adventurous athlete. Even after experiencing the setback of breaking his back, he persevered with unwavering determination. He firmly believed that paralysis should not define his entire life. Guided by his mantra of resilience, performance, and collaboration, he continues to inspire others with his extraordinary spirit.

After the inspiring sessions, the evening continued with a delightful blend of intellectual exchange, networking, soulful music, and delectable cuisine. Guests were enchanted by the mesmerizing jazz melodies performed by the incredibly talented saxophonist, Rhys Sebastian, which had everyone grooving to the foot-tapping beats.

