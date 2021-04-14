Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
India Quotient, others back startup aiming to offer virtual butlers for desktops
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

A virtual assistant startup has raised pre-seed money from India Quotient, Snapdeal founders, BITS Spark and angels, two persons...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS