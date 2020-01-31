GDP may grow up to 6.5% in FY21: Economic Survey

The Indian economy is likely to grow between 6% and 6.5% in the coming financial year, the Economic Survey said on Friday, indicating an improvement from this year's estimated expansion of 5%.

The projection in the survey, prepared by chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian, looks even better when compared with the estimates for 2019-20 by ratings firms that peg the number even lower than the government. India’s economy had grown 6.8% in 2018-19.

These projections are significant as they come just a day before the Narendra Modi government will present its Budget, which is likely to see the fiscal deficit widen with tax revenue taking a significant hit.

Asking the government to deliver expeditiously on reforms that will make it easier to do business in India, the survey said that the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year may need to be relaxed.

The survey also said that India’s aspiration of becoming a $5-trillion economy depends upon the government promoting “pro-business policies” that unleash the power of competitive markets. This, it said, will require the government to wean the country away from “pro-crony” policies that favour specific private business interests.

The Modi government has set itself a target of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

The survey suggested that the government should integrate “assemble in India for the world” into its flagship “Make in India” initiative, which has thus far seen little traction. It said that India has an unprecedented opportunity to chart a labour-intensive export trajectory like China. The survey estimates India’s share in the export market going up to 3.5% by 2025 and to 6% by 2030.

The survey said that, in the first eight months of 2019-20, India recorded net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows of $22.4 billion. This is “much higher” than the corresponding period the previous year, it said.

Higher FDI inflows helped boost India’s foreign exchange reserves to $433.7 billion by September 2019 from $412.9 billion at the end of March 2019. As of January 20, 2020, the forex reserves were at $461.2 billion.

Moreover, the country’s current account deficit in the first half of 2019-20 narrowed to 1.5% from 2.1% in 2018-19.

Yet, not all was well with India’s trade numbers as the merchandise exports-to-GDP ratio declined to 11.3% “due to weakened global demand and heightened trade tensions,” the survey said. This decline, however, was partially nullified by a decline in the merchandise imports-to-GDP ratio, which went down owing to lower crude oil prices.