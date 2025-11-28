India's GDP growth accelerates to 8.2% in Q2 ahead of full US tariff hit

People shop at a market in New Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

India's economic growth accelerated to 8.2% year-on-year in the July-September period, boosted by strong consumer spending and a front-loading of production ahead of local festivals and punitive U.S. tariffs.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 7.3% expansion for the quarter ended September, during which the U.S. imposed an additional 25% punitive tariff on Indian exports, raising the total levy to 50%. The gross domestic product grew by 7.8% in the previous quarter.

Private consumer spending, which accounts for around 57% of GDP, rose 7.9% year-on-year in July-September, compared with a 7% rise a quarter ago, the data released on Friday showed.

Advertisement

To counter subdued external demand and mitigate the effects of U.S. tariffs tied to its Russian oil purchases, India introduced tax cuts on mass consumption items which kicked in at the end of September.

"The blockbuster GDP growth has been led by front-loading of exports," said Garima Kapoor, economist, institutional equities, at Elara Securities in Mumbai.

"With today's print, full-year FY26 GDP growth will now see an upside and will be close to 7.5%, way above the (central bank's) and government's estimate," Kapoor said.

Advertisement

Government expects sustained growth

Economists said stockpiling for the festive season as well as expedited exports ahead of the 50% tariff deadline on August 27 might have contributed to the quarterly growth figures.

Manufacturing output rose 9.1% in the quarter ending in September from a year earlier against growth of 7.7% a quarter ago, while construction expanded 7.2% year-on-year from 7.6% a quarter ago.

Advertisement

Government spending decelerated, declining 2.7% year-on-year in the three-month period compared with growth of 7.4% in the previous quarter.

The government expects strong demand, firm public spending and easing inflation to help India weather trade uncertainties and sustain growth through the rest of the 2025/26 financial year.

Retail inflation in October slumped to a record low of 0.25% in October, raising chances of an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in its next review in December.

Advertisement

Nominal growth, which includes inflation, was 8.7% in July-September as against 8.8% in the quarter earlier, weighing on corporate profits and tax collection.

More rate cuts possible

Gross value added, considered by economists as a more accurate measure of underlying economic activity, grew 8.1% year-on-year in July-September from 7.6% in the three months to June. GVA excludes indirect taxes and government subsidy payouts, which tend to be volatile.

Advertisement

The agriculture sector grew 3.5% year-on-year compared with an increase of 3.7% a quarter ago.

Domestic tax cuts and the RBI's cumulative rate cuts of 100 basis points this year will help boost private investment and economic growth, according to the central bank. The central bank estimates the economy will grow 6.8% in the financial year ending March.

Earlier this week, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said there was scope to further reduce interest rates, ahead of the monetary policy meeting scheduled in December.

Share article on Leave Your Comments