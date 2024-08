Incubate Fund Asia plans new outing after closing third fund below target

Premium Nao Murakami, founder and general partner, Incubate Fund Asia

Incubate Fund Asia, a Japanese venture capital firm focused on early-stage companies in India and Southeast Asia, has marked the final close of its third fund below its initial aim but is now planning to raise two new vehicles with higher targets, a top executive told VCCircle. The firm marked the ......