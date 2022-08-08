InCred's alternate investment arm appoints new CIO

InCred Alternatives Investments Pvt. Ltd, the alternative assets arm of InCred Group, has announced the appointment of Rishi Kohli as chief investment officer-hedge fund strategies.

Kohli would be responsible for spearheading InCred’s first Quant Fund. His appointment marks the next step of InCred’s foray into alternative strategies, including long-short equity, venture capital, and structured credit.

According to InCred, Kohli is a hedge fund veteran with an experience of over 21 years in the Indian capital markets.

Prior to joining InCred, he was associated with Avendus. He launched India’s first quantitative hedge fund in 2007, and the first systematic managed futures fund in Asia in 2011 at ProAlpha, as part of US-based Monsoon Capital.

Kohli has run various hedge fund strategies across India and Asia with a focus on quantitative and systematic strategies and earned industry recognition in the form of awards for the Best New Asian Fund and Best Managed Futures Fund in Asia.

“We are delighted to have Rishi on board. His deep expertise in developing and managing quant investment strategies will help enhance our bouquet of alternative strategies. He will add immense value to our asset management platform as we expand into new asset classes and build diverse solutions for our clients,” said Bhupinder Singh-founder and CEO, InCred.

Kohli, who holds an MBA from IIM Lucknow and a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, said, “I am excited to join InCred and look forward to leading the team in creating differentiated long-short systematic/quant strategies with strong risk-adjusted returns and further diversifying InCred’s product portfolio as there is a growing appetite for long-short Funds among Indian investors. I look forward to working closely with the incredible team at InCred and contribute significantly to the future growth of the franchise.”

InCred Group is a diversified financial services firm with two distinct businesses – InCred Finance, a new-age tech and analytics-based lending NBFC and InCred Capital, an integrated institutional, wealth management, asset management platform.

