InCred Money plans new fundraise to fuel expansion
  InCred Money plans new fundraise to fuel expansion

InCred Money plans new fundraise to fuel expansion

By Aman Malik

  • 24 Jul 2025
InCred Money plans new fundraise to fuel expansion
Bhupinder Singh, founder and CEO, InCred

InCred Money, the retail wealthtech investment distribution arm of the InCred Group, is in talks with a clutch of institutional investors, including private equity firms and family offices, to raise fresh capital, VCCircle has learnt.   The company, launched in May 2023 following InCred Group’s acquisition of OroWealth, offers retail investors access ......

