InCred Capital hires three execs to beef up top deck

(L-R) Anjani Kumar and Akbar Khan, executives at InCred Capital

InCred Capital, the wealth and asset management arm of InCred Group, has appointed Akbar Khan, Anjani Kumar and Mahesh Prasad in the capacities of chairman of advisory, chairman of client coverage and managing director, respectively.

The new appointments is aimed at further strengthening InCred Capital’s investment banking team, scaling up deal origination and expanding its presence across a wider range of sectors, the company said in a statement on Monday.

With over 20 years of experience in investment banking, corporate M&A, consumer and corporate finance, and fintech, Khan joins InCred Capital from California-based fintech company Rain.

He had held senior positions at leading financial institutions such as Merrill Lynch, GE, and PwC, with experience in investment banking, corporate M&A, consumer and corporate finance, and fintech.

During his tenure at Merrill Lynch, Khan led TMT investment banking, financial sponsors coverage, and M&A across India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. At GE, he served as the head of corporate development and M&A for India, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Kumar has over 27 years of banking experience encompassing M&A, capital markets, and corporate finance. Having led the investment banking teams for CIMB and RBS in India, he brings domain expertise in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, renewables, industrials, healthcare, and technology. He has also worked at PwC Corporate Finance, ABN AMRO, and o3 Capital. Prior to joining InCred Capital, he served as the founder and CEO of Asialink Advisors, an advisory firm focused on cross-border M&A and fundraising.

Prasad is a seasoned investment banker with an experience of over 30 years. In his new role, he will focus on further expanding InCred Capital's pharma advisory practice. Previously, he lead the pharma practice at Ernst & Young and also ran his boutique firm, Genesis Management Consultancy.

InCred Capital is the institutional, wealth, and asset management arm of the InCred Group, which is led by its founder, Bhupinder Singh and is backed by prominent investors such as KKR, TRS, ADIA, Investcorp, OAKS, Moore Capital, Elevar Equity and Paragon Partners, among others.

Last month, the firm forayed into the equity capital markets (ECM) business, with the appointment of Prateek Indwar as managing director - head of capital markets, and Hitesh Mandot as managing director of corporate finance.

