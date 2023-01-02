InCred Capital enters retail wealthtech space with Orowealth buy

InCred Capital, the wealth and asset management arm of InCred Financial Services Ltd (IFSL), on Monday said it has forayed into the retail wealthtech segment with the acquisition of digital investment firm Orowealth in an all-cash deal.

With this buyout, the company claims to have rolled out InCred Money.

The acquisition brings assets under management of over Rs 1,100 cralong with a robust technology platform and an experienced team to InCred Money. Vijay Kuppa, the co-founder of Orowealth, will lead InCred Money as the chief executive officer (CEO) going forward, it said.

“This will be InCred Capital’s second pillar in the fast-growing Indian wealth market, following its previous success in the ultra / high net worth segment under the InCred Wealth brand," the company added.

The InCred Group will aim to provide InCred Money with access to its full suite of product capabilities. InCred Money will also develop a B2B2C offering by leveraging technology to effectively integrate a wide network of independent financial advisors (IFA) across the country, giving them the ability to tap into the class-leading products and solutions for the benefit of their end customers, it said.

Orowealth provides access to niche, low-ticket investment opportunities, in addition to traditional investment avenues including mutual funds and fixed deposits, which are a part of the platform's offerings.

“In the next decade, the democratization of investment opportunities covering the mass affluent and retail segments will be driven by digital platforms that unlock access to non-traditional assets for investors as well as their advisors. This will help to create a new market worth tens of billions in AUM,” said Bhupinder Singh, founder and group CEO of InCred Group.

