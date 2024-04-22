In Charts: Saudi Venture Capital doubles down on commitments in 2023

Premium Nabeel Abdulkader Koshak, CEO, SVC

Riyadh’s state-owned institution Saudi Venture Capital (SVC), which manages assets worth $2.2 billion, almost doubled its funding commitments in 2023 year-on-year, at a time when Saudi Arabia overtook UAE and emerged as the top VC-funded market in the world. Notably, SVC’s activity through 2023 also included nine limited partner-style bets, in-line ......