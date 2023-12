In Charts: How India became a happy hunting ground for Canadian pension funds

Premium John Graham, President and CEO, CPPIB | Credit: CPPIB/Twitter

In 2010, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board—the North American nation’s biggest pension fund—made its first India investment as it backed a local private equity fund. Since then, CPPIB and about a half-dozen more Canadian pension funds have poured billions of dollars more into India. But the recent strain in the ......