facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Impact investor Enabling Qapital backs Indian microlender

Impact investor Enabling Qapital backs Indian microlender

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 21 Feb 2024
Premium
Impact investor Enabling Qapital backs Indian microlender
Credit: 123RF.com

Zurich-based impact investor Enabling Qapital, commanding an AUM of $700 million in microfinance and energy across geographies like Canada, India, Kenya, Ecuador, Liechenstein, Mexico, Switzerland, among others, has struck an investment in a south India-based microlender.  The firm, which counts India as its biggest market for its flagship product EMF Microfinance, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Impact investor Enabling Qapital backs Indian microlender

Finance

Impact investor Enabling Qapital backs Indian microlender

Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak as IT sector drags

Finance

Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak as IT sector drags

MO Alts marks first close of new real estate fund

Finance

MO Alts marks first close of new real estate fund

Equirus Capital hits first close for maiden early-stage VC fund

Finance

Equirus Capital hits first close for maiden early-stage VC fund

Premium
Jada strikes year's first LP bet in Riyadh-based PE vehicle

Finance

Jada strikes year's first LP bet in Riyadh-based PE vehicle

European PE investor CVC Capital closes sixth Asia-focussed fund at $6.8 bn

Finance

European PE investor CVC Capital closes sixth Asia-focussed fund at $6.8 bn

Advertisement