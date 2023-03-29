How impact investors are teaming up with PE/VC firms for club deals

Premium
Impact-oriented investors are increasingly joining hands with private equity and venture capital firms to strike club deals in an attempt to support environmental and social-focused ventures. The number of club deals, which are co-investments that include capital providers that identify as impact and commercial, has almost doubled to 97 in 2022 ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.